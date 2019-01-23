Jools Oliver's son Buddy Bear copies his dad Jamie with cookery ambitions It's an Oliver thing...

Jools Oliver shared the most adorable photo of her son Buddy Bear, which showed the eight-year-old copying his dad Jamie's love for food and cooking! Uploaded on Tuesday, the picture captured little Buddy sitting up in his tree-house style bed while writing in a notepad. Jools captioned the post: "Not sure I can take the cuteness...recipe planning for his cooking club tomorrow very serious apparently, sweet [love heart emojis] (he is reminding me of Cory Feldman in ‘Stand By Me’ - think it’s the medallion)!!! Xxx."

Fans were quick to compliment Buddy's cool bed and comment on how sweet it was that he was preparing notes for a cookery group. One wrote: "Love this bed! Also cookbook club sounds like a great idea." Another added: "That’s amazing, he’s always loved helping dad in the show too. I knew he’ll follow his footsteps." A third joked: "He has a lot to live up to!"

Last year, proud dad Jamie showcased a father-son cooking lesson in a series of Instagram photos, showing Buddy trimming the edges of the neat ravioli parcels. "Ravioli time Buddy! Teaching my little boy the joy of making these beauties tonight. I made a filling of slow cooked fennel, with prawns, tuna, capers and fennel herb. Served with a simple fresh tomato sauce, delicious. I try and make fresh pasta every other week, kids find it really fun which is always a good thing," Jamie wrote. Speaking to HELLO! and other journalists at the launch of Hotpoint’s Fresh Thinking Kitchen last year, Jamie revealed that he taught all of his children knife skills from the age of four.

Jamie, 43, and Jools, 44, are set to make a big change this year as they move their family into a new country home. The TV chef has bought a £6million 16th century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex, one of the UK's most picturesque villages, according to The Sun. The couple also have a property in Highgate, North London, where the family resides during the week so that they can have easy access to Jamie's work in the capital and the childrens' schools. Let's hope that the new house has a kitchen big enough for Jamie and Buddy to cook alongside each other...

