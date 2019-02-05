Jamie Oliver's five children pose in rare photo with their glamorous granny The celebrity couple have three daughters and two sons

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools lead a busy family life with their five children, aged from 16 to two. But on Tuesday, the entire clan spent some quality time together as they celebrated Jools' mum's birthday. Jools shared a gorgeous photo from the special day, featuring her glamorous mother Felicity and her grandchildren; Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, nine-year-old Petal, seven-year-old Buddy, and River, two. The photo – which was uploaded on Instagram – was accompanied with the caption: "Happy happy birthday mum. So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools just after the birth of baby River

READ: EastEnders' Bernadette Taylor actress looks unrecognisable in real life

Fans were quick to wish Jools' mum a happy birthday, while others couldn’t get over just how glamorous she looked. One wrote: "Glamorous granny or what? Happy birthday to your lovely mum, Petal looks so like Daisy now," while another said: "Wow! Your mum looks amazing. Fabulous hair too. Happy birthday." A third added: "Wow, Jools Oliver! How pretty is your mum?"

Jools Oliver shared a gorgeous family photo on her mum's birthday

Jools enjoys a close relationship with her mum; she is the youngest of Felicity's three daughters with her stockbroker husband Maurice, who sadly passed away in 1997, when Jools was 22. In a previous interview with Red magazine, Jools said it was her mum who most inspires her. "She's pretty inspirational," she said. "I hope I can be as strong as her."

MORE: Exclusive - Lydia Bright reveals online trolls nearly forced her to quit showbiz

Although Jools and Jamie have their hands full, the couple haven’t completely ruled out having another baby in the near future. The Naked Chef told The Mirror last year: "I’ve tried to shut the shop a few times and I’ve failed. I just don’t know any more. My intention would be to not have another one, but she might have different ideas and my capacity for self-restraint clearly isn’t great, I don’t have a good track record. We should phone a bookie. What are the odds? Will they/won’t they?"

Loading the player...

Jamie Oliver's son River says hi

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.