Lucy Alexander pays moving tribute to daughter on anniversary of paralysis Kitty fell ill nine years ago

Lucy Alexander has marked the anniversary of her daughter Kitty's devastating illness, which left her paralysed. She tweeted on Friday: "This date will be forever etched on my mind. My daughter 9 years ago became instantly paralysed at school from a virus that attacked her spinal cord. What a journey it's been. As her mum I'm just so proud of the amazing woman she has become. Kitty [love] you so much." The message came alongside a beautiful photograph of Kitty, and was met with plenty of supportive responses from Lucy's followers.

Lucy pictured with her husband Stewart and their daughter Kitty. Image: BBC

Kate Thornton wrote: "You have every reason to be proud! She’s just wonderful on so many levels," while a fan responded: "Goodness me, what a journey you have both been on. It’s like looking at you but with different hair. Amazing. What a super proud mum you must be, as I am sure she is of you too."

Former Homes Under The Hammer presenter Lucy has opened up to HELLO! previously about the rare neurological disease that her daughter suffered. Kitty fell victim to little-known disorder Transverse Myelitis, which caused the formerly sporty schoolgirl's immune system to attack her spinal cord. The star recalled how she'd taken Kitty to school as normal that fateful morning in February 2010, only to receive a call an hour later to say something was terribly wrong.

"When I arrived, Kitty's face was grey and she was sobbing in pain," she said. "'Mummy, I'm scared,' she said. She told me that it felt as if someone had dropped a big metal anchor on her back." She added: "At one point we didn't know if she would even survive, but fortunately she was in the right place - under the care of the NHS."

Meanwhile, inspirational Kitty told us back in 2013: "There are things I can't do any more, but I don't mind; I've found something else I love. My ambition is to be the first actress in a wheelchair to win an Oscar."