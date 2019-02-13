Strictly's Neil Jones at home as you have never seen him before We love this!

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones looks like he's a lot of fun to live with! The pro dancer and his wife Katya Jones flat share with former pro Joanne Clifton in London, and Joanne had the shock of her life when she arrived back on Tuesday night to see Neil in a very different way! The 36-year-old was captured on camera dancing around the kitchen wearing a face mask, which Joanne uploaded on Instagram Stories. She said: "I've just come home to find this! Oh dear. Oh god help me!" she laughed. Neil had arrived back after a fun night out with Katya and the rest of the Strictly pros, at the press night of theatre production Rip It Up.

Strictly's Neil Jones at home captured by Joanne Clifton

Neil and Katya were joined on the opening night by Janette Manrara, and new couples Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice, and Karen Clifton and David Webb. Both pairs made their red carpet debuts on Tuesday night, and looked loved-up as they arrived at the Garrick Theatre in central London. Rip It Up stars a number of Strictly alumni, featuring Harry Judd, Aston Merrygold, Louis Smith and Jay McGuinness. Former Strictly stars Kate Garraway and Kristina Rihanoff also joined the group, as did judge Darcey Bussell.

Neil has a lot to look forward to this year with many exciting projects

This was the second Strictly reunion in a week for Neil. On Sunday, he was one of the stars to perform at the Strictly Tea Dance, which was organised by Gloria Hunniford to raise money for the Caron Keating Foundation. Neil and Katya danced alongside Joanne and former celebrity contestants including Lesley Joseph and Judge Rinder. With Strictly fever still very much dominating the nation, fans will be pleased to know that many of the pro dancers have their own projects lined up before the new series starts at the end of the year.

Katya – who has been enjoying a bit of time off from dancing after her hectic Strictly schedule – teased on Sunday night that she has something to look forward to on Monday following an audition. Katya and Neil will also be playing the protagonists in new show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream, which is dubbed an "explosive dance show" that depicts "a complicated modern love story".

The stars will dance in the show for three dates in June at London's Sadler's Wells. Neil directed and choreographed the show based on their lives, and in a joint statement the couple said: "We all know that life and love is not perfect and as much we would like to say our journey together has been, you will be able to see first-hand the real struggles of our life together on the road to becoming World Champions."

