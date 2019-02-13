Jamie Redknapp pays tribute following sad death of legend The star paid his respects after hearing the news…

Jamie Redknapp was among the football stars to pay tribute to World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gordon Banks, following his sad death. The legendary goalkeeper died at the age of 81. Taking to Instagram Stories, Jamie shared a photo of Gordon's iconic save from Pele in 1970, and wrote: "RIP Gordon Banks. This picture of the greatest save!! Will live on forever!" Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp also paid his respects to Gordon, who he played against while he was at Stoke. Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Harry said: "He was a true legend of the game, as were all the 1966 World Cup-winning team. He was a wonderful character, an amazing goalkeeper and a great bloke." Gordon passed away in his sleep, with his family announcing his death in a statement on Tuesday.

Dad-of-two Jamie is from a very famous football family. Along with his dad Harry, his uncle Frank Lampard senior and cousin Frank Lampard are also well-known players. During his time in I'm A Celebrity, Harry opened up about his relationship with Jamie and how his son had always been destined to playing football from a young age. He said: "There are very few footballers who have sons who become footballers. People think it’s in the genes because it was amazing how me and Frank senior married sisters and we both had sons who played for England. There were never any doubts that he wouldn’t be a footballer, he lived for football it was natural for him."

Jamie followed in his dad's footsteps as a footballer

Jamie is incredibly close to his dad, and is currently starring with both Harry and Sandra Redknapp in the new McDonald's adverts. Jamie's love life has also been topic of discussion following his shock split from Louise Redknapp in 2017, but recently Louise spoke out about their relationship for the first time, revealing that they still remain the best of friends. Talking on Jamie Theakston's Heart breakfast show, Louise said: "Yeah, it’s been really tough, but I mean, you know, he's my best friend. It's been really tough but things happen and yeah, I saw him yesterday and it was all good. We had school meetings and stuff, like you do, so all good."

