Duchess Camilla reacts to surprising hug from royal fan This was unexpected!

The Duchess of Cornwall was taken by surprise during her visit to Liverpool on Tuesday, when one royal fan couldn't resist giving her a warm hug during a walkabout. Moonsun Kim, from Korea, who is studying supply chain management, said of the moment: "I was so excited, I've never seen a member of the royal family before. I was passing and heard the prince and his wife were coming and decided to stay. I hope I wasn't wrong to give her a hug."

The crowds lined up to meet Charles and Camilla

While pictures show Camilla was a little shocked by the show of affection, it of course didn't stop her from chatting happily to Moonsun, who also told the Liverpool Echo: "I just told her 'Nice to meet you, I'm from Korea' and she said 'Nice to meet you as well'."

The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a sparkly green gown at Buckingham Palace

Camilla was joined by husband Prince Charles for the day out in Liverpool. Looking chic in a royal blue coat dress with embroidered sleeves, she and Charles paid a visit to the Victoria Gallery and Museum and met with Ireland's president Michael D Higgins – both the Prince of Wales and the president are joint patrons of Liverpool University's Institute of Irish Studies.

Loading the player...

Charles and Camilla also met with Nelson Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela, who has donated a set of her father's drawings for permanent display at the city's St George's Hall. Makaziwe was on a short trip to the UK too, and began her visit on Monday - which coincidentally was the landmark anniversary of her father being released from prison. Lastly, the royal pair ended their trip with a visit to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, to celebrate its new royal status ahead of its 175th anniversary in 2021.

Prince Charles and Camilla just let slip a big royal secret