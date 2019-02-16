Mark Wright quits US TV job to return home to wife Michelle Keegan The couple have been living apart for nearly two years

Mark Wright has quit his job on American television show Extra to return to live in the UK. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I'm no longer living in LA. I was there for nearly two years and had the most amazing time." According to the report, Mark negotiated out of his contract so he could move back to the UK and be with wife Michelle Keegan – though the door has been left open for him to work with the company again if he wants.

Mark and Michelle at the recent NTAs

He added: "It just feels like the right time to come back to the UK and live here with my wife and family. I'll always be grateful to the show Extra for the amazing opportunity they gave me. I loved my time at Extra and I love my bosses, who I've left on great terms with, so I look forward to working with them more in the future."

Ben Foden confirms he cheated on wife Una Healy in tell-all interview

It's not known how long Mark has been back in the UK permanently, though he certainly seems to be enjoying being back at home. On Friday evening, he spent an evening out at a traditional British pub, captioning a snap on his Instagram Story: "Proper London pub," before returning home to have dinner with Michelle. "Home to a nice homemade dinner by my @michkeegan," he later wrote.

Loading the player...

The happy couple have dropped hints that they would like to expand their family in the future, with Mark telling his social media followers that he definitely wants to have children. Taking part in an Instagram Q&A in July 2018, he was asked: "Do you want kids?" to which he enthusiastically replied: "100000%."

Strictly's Katya Jones surprises husband Neil with hilarious homemade gift

Despite having a long-distance relationship for the past two years, Mark and Michelle always spoke positively of their life together, explaining they made it work by supporting each other. Mark told Lorraine's Lorraine Kelly: "As long as you see each other enough - why can't it work? It actually keeps things fresh. While we're both young and conquering our dreams. I'm out there trying to make something happen, she's around the world acting. We're still so in love and happy so it's perfect."