Strictly's Katya Jones surprises husband Neil with hilarious homemade gift It looked like they had a great Valentine's Day

Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds Katya and Neil Jones enjoyed a super romantic Valentine's Day on Thursday, but things took a hilarious turn when Katya presented Neil with an unexpected present. Russian dancer Katya gave her husband Neil a denim jacket that she had printed the words "Gingers are superheroes" on the back of. At first, Neil was annoyed as the pair had agreed not to buy each other presents. But, once he opened the gift and held up the jacket, he looked delighted and shouted: "That is [expletive] wicked!" Katya then shared a video of him modelling the jacket, along with the caption: "Who said you can't make presents?" The dancer is no stranger to making clothes, as she sells apparel on her online store The Joneses' Apparel.

Neil and Katya had spent the day at Kew Gardens, where they shared videos of each other enjoying walks around the green site with its beautiful, colourful flowers. After they popped home to get changed, when Katya gave Neil the gift, they then headed out for a romantic meal while watching live music at Quaglino's.

Katya has shown off her skills in the wardrobe department before. During her time at Strictly, she often posted videos and photos of herself helping out with the show's costumes. In one Instagram post, she wrote: "Those who know me, can tell you that any spare minute I have on Friday and Saturday I spend in wardrobe. Not just because these guys are amazing and we feel like family, they make my weekends fun and exciting and I love spending time with them, but also because they work so hard to make us look good and I love helping them with little things to make their job a little easier! Here I was caught in action glueing some fringe . If you can’t find me - I’m in Wardrobe!"

Maybe her latest creation shows that Katya really does have a future in costume design?

