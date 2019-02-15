Ben Foden confirms he cheated on wife Una Healy in tell-all interview The rugby player also opened up about his Bumble profile

Six months after his split from wife Una Healy was announced, Ben Foden has confirmed he did cheat on her. The rugby player, who relocated to New York for work, even admitted that he does deserve the negative press he's been receiving. "At the moment anything that's published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so, because I was the one who committed adultery," Ben told The Guardian.

"But at the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through," he added. "It's not ideal but we're very amicable, we're getting through it. We're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore."

The couple share two children together

Ben, who shares daughter Aoife, six, and son Tadhg, four, with The Saturdays singer, admitted it was hard being away from his children but he acknowledged: "I know they're in a great and loving environment with Una, because she's a great mum. We never argue about that."

The sportsman, 33, also shed some light on his love life. Shortly after his split was announced, Ben appeared on dating app Bumble – a move that may have seemed insensitive to outsiders. But the Rugby United New York player explained that he and his ex-wife created it together. "We were sort of joking about dating," he said. "So I loaded up Bumble, and we did the profile together, joking around. It's not ideal but at least I can laugh about it and especially so with Una. If she hadn't known about it I can see it would have been a bit of a knife in the back."

Ben confirmed he cheated on his wife Una

Speaking to HELLO! after the break-up, Una said she was focusing on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," the mum-of-two shared. "I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority." She added: "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children."

Una, 37, has since found love with Irish hurler David Breen. The singer confirmed their romance over Christmas, by posting a photo of the couple in front of a Christmas tree and writing: "I have tried to hide him but he's too tall."

