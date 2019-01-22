Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright make very rare appearance together at the National Television Awards – see the sweet picture Mark flew home to support Michelle

Husband and wife Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright made a very rare red carpet appearance together at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening. The pair - who live separately for months at a time due to their work commitments - reunited for the glittering ceremony, which sees Michelle nominated for Outstanding Drama Performance in Our Girl. Presenter Mark sweetly flew home from the states to support his wife of nearly four years – he spends most of his time living in LA, where he works as a presenter for Extra TV.

The couple looked happy as ever as they posed for photographs, with Michelle looking gorgeous in a neutral floaty mini dress, and Mark wearing a fitted tuxedo. The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to his Instagram Story on the red carpet, telling the camera: "We're at the NTAs on the red carpet, with Mrs Princess… look at this dress, beautiful! It is freezing though, good luck to her legs!" Michelle then begins tugging on his lapel, asking for his jacket to keep warm. Aw.

It's been a great week for Michelle, since she announced some very exciting Our Girl news on Tuesday morning. The BBC announced she will be reprising her role as Georgie Lane for a fourth season – which she is set to film in April. The new six-part series will take place one year after 2 Section's tour in Bangladesh, which ended as the team jumped from a cliff while hoping to reach safety, with their fates from their fall left unknown.

The BBC's official synopsis reads: "A positive Georgie is making leaps in her career having been promoted to Sergeant and now training a new bunch of medics. Happily living back in Manchester with her family, Georgie is insistent to her friends in 2 Section that she's happy settled in her new job and will not be joining them on their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan no matter how much they want her to. However, when a night on the town results in a near-fatal incident, she can't deny that the painful memories of losing the love of her life, Elvis, to a Taliban attack is the real reason she doesn't want to go back. Georgie realises that she needs to return to Afghanistan to face her own fears."