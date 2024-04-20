Joan Collins still looks exactly the same as she shares glamorous throwback from the 80s

Joan Collins blew fans away during the week when the former Dynasty actress proved that she just doesn't age, sharing a glamorous throwback photo from the 1980s.

Taking to Instagram, Joan, 90, posted a beautiful photo of herself posing alongside Lynn Wyatt and Jack Nicholson. The trio looked incredible with Joan stealing the show in a svelte white gown that would have suited any prospective bride-to-be. The actress wore her hair up in a bouffant style and she rocked a fierce shade of red when it came to her lipstick.

Lynn, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a striking white dress that accentuated her neckline, while Jack styled out a black tie for the swanky event the trio were out.

Joan said in her caption: "#throwbackthursday it's #backtothe80s with #jacknicholson and #lynnwyatt at one of her glamorous #parties on the #riviera."

© Instagram Joan hasn't aged a day since the 1980s!

And her fans were left in disbelief with the photo, as Joan still looked as youthful as she did in the snap that was taken 40 years ago.

One enthused: "And you still look the same and fabulous as always!" while a second added: "And omg DJC you have never changed!! Beautiful," and a third commented: "My kids said 'mom, she hasn't changed a bit', they're right of course."

© ROBYN BECK Joan stills looks identical to when the photo was taken!

Dame Joan's youthful appearance often gets her followers talking, and speaking to HELLO!, the star credited her nutritionist for helping her keep away the years.

The actress explained: "Gabriela [Peacock's] advice is wise and wonderful, and her tips for looking good and feeling fabulous are always priceless."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Joan's diet has been credited with her youthful looks

Lifting the lid on Joan's diet, Gabriela revealed: "I recommend to my clients that smaller portions help to maintain a balanced approach to eating and also help to regulate your blood sugar levels throughout the day to ensure you have stable energy levels.

"Unflavoured live yogurts without a lot of sugar are great to keep your energy levels up and berries again are help will help to boost longevity and also give a bit more sweetness to the yogurts which helps."

© Getty The actress turns 91 next month

The nutritionist also highlighted the importance of omega-3-rich foods like salmon, noting: "These foods contain essential fatty acids that play a role in supporting skin health, contributing to a radiant appearance and promoting longevity."

