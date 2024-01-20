Joan Collins, 90, dazzles in slinky black ensemble for latest career venture

Joan Collins, 90, looked sensational on Friday when she stepped out at a fabulous cocktail party in a slinky black outfit.

The actress attended the USA launch of her brand new book, Behind The Shoulderpads, and looked truly fabulous. Joan opted for a chic off-the-shoulder black blouse with translucent sleeves, adorned with hundreds of black sparkles, which she matched with glittery black trousers.

The 90-year-old never fails to look flawless

Captioning the post, she penned: "Fabulous #cocktailparty last night to launch the #USA version of my #newbook #behindtheshoulderpads (#linkinbio ) with many friends and family - #morephotostocome - Thanks to @jrichnyny @alanakstewart @janeseymour @thedonnamills @officialstefaniepowers @jerryfayehall @rene_horsch @patrickseanf @alibambam #godson."

As for her glam, Joan wore her hair in her iconic bouncy blowdry style and opted for a makeup look of black smokey eyeshaddow, vibrant pink lipstick, and soft rosy blusher.

Joan was joined by a glittering line up of friends

In true Joan fashion, she was covered in fabulous jewellery including two chunky silver rings, a long beaded necklace adorned with pearls, and matching drop-pearl earrings.

"A magical night also, what an incredible week you’re having you are being celebrated so well-deserved," one person replied. A second added: "What great photos! You look fabulous xx."

The cocktail party was to promote her new book in the US

Meanwhile a third wrote: "Wow…..what a line up…you look stunning! [Red love heart emoji]."

Joan, who also dazzled at the Emmy's earlier this week, revealed last year that her secret to looking so incredible was a tip passed down from her mother. She said to avoid cosmetic procedures and focus on keeping her skin moisturized - and it's safe to say her beauty hacks paid off on the Emmy's red carpet.

© Michael Buckner Joan simply dazzled the Emmy's red carpet

For the occasion, she opted for a pale blue glittering gown embellished with hundreds of sequins. Joan completed her look with matching satin opera gloves, chic chandelier earrings, and a pair of pointed-toe heels in the same baby blue hue.

The English actress also credits her nutritionist Gabriela Peacock’s advice when it comes to maintaining her incredible looks, and previously told HELLO! "Gabriela's advice is wise and wonderful, and her tips for looking good and feeling fabulous are always priceless.

Gabriela herself also explained Joan's dietary regime which is exceptionally healthy. "I recommend to my clients that smaller portions help to maintain a balanced approach to eating and also help to regulate your blood sugar levels throughout the day to ensure you have stable energy levels."