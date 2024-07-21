Ben Shephard melts hearts with video of rarely-seen wife Annie as they enjoy romantic mini-break

Ben Shephard is on hiatus after headlining This Morning. Expected to return in September, the presenter is currently enjoying his summer holidays, and he's off to a busy start. After returning from the Euro finals in Berlin, Ben has returned to the UK, where he's been spending quality time with his wife, Annie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 49-year-old shared a new video of his love as she explored the grounds of a decadent manor house where they appeared to be staying.

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie enjoy an idyllic mini-break

"Rambling while rambling - lovely couple of days, not least because summer felt like it was here for a few days!! Oh and @annieshepharddesign wasn't getting annoyed at me for filming her for once!" Ben wrote in the caption.

Ben and Annie, who first met at university, have been married since 2004, and together they share two sons – Sam and Jack. While Ben has spent the majority of his career in the spotlight with gigs on Good Morning Britain and This Morning, Annie prefers to keep a lower profile. She is the founder of The House Editor, which seeks to "help people create stylish, meaningful interiors and gardens that tell their story."

© Getty Ben and Annie met at university

Speaking to the Lancashire Post in 2013, Ben praised Annie for her constant support and understanding when it comes to his work. "My wife has to put up with a lot, in regards to hours and the nature of my job," he began.

"I'm lucky I do a job that I absolutely love, but it can be erratic with hours and travelling, and we've got two little boys who take up a lot of time, so she does put up with a lot."

Ben has also spoken about Annie on the White Wine Question Time podcast, where he noted that they'd been through a lot together. "We met at university and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he recalled.

© Instagram The couple married in 2004

"She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day."

Back in March, Ben and Annie marked their 20th wedding anniversary. The ITV star has previously shared photos from their big day, which took place at Burgh Island Hotel. Located on a secluded tidal island in South Devon, near the small seaside village of Bigbury-on-Sea, the Art Deco property boasts boutique rooms individually named after their original famous occupants – and all boast sea views.