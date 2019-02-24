Prince William and Kate Middleton return to London after half term break with children The Cambridge family have been enjoying time away from the capital

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been enjoying spending some quality family time with their three young children over the half term holidays. But with the start of school and nursery commencing again on Monday for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, it was back to reality for the family as they made their way back to London. While Prince William and Kate have kept their holiday plans private, it is likely that they were staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk during the break. The family tend to spend their spare time at their country home, where both George and Charlotte spent their early years. Prince Louis, who turns one in April, will have no doubt enjoyed having his older siblings around for the week too.

The family have also enjoyed going on skiing holidays in the February holidays in the past, and so it is possible that they would have headed to the slopes. To make it even better, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had no royal engagements booked last week, ensuring that they are around to see their children as much as possible. William and Kate are doting, hands-on parents, and have worked hard to ensure that their children have as normal upbringing as possible. They both talk about their children regularly during royal engagements, and have listed in the past a number of fun past times that they enjoy doing, including arts and crafts, cooking dinner, dancing, and hunting for spiders in the garden.

If the family stayed in Norfolk, they would have been able to enjoy a relaxing week together in private. A no-fly zone was enforced over Anmer Hall shortly after George's birth in 2013, while William and Kate also had a row of trees planted along their driveway to give them more privacy. George and Charlotte would have been able to spend the past week at their ten-bedroom home, which also boasts tennis courts and an expansive garden – perfect for the youngsters to run around and play.

