Strictly Star Anita Rani reveals why she has cried non-stop during Comic Relief challenge So brave...

Loading the player...

Anita Rani spoke exclusively to Hello!

Strictly star Anita Rani has revealed that climbing Kilimanjaro had led her to spend the second day balling her eyes out "like a small child" after suffering from severe altitude sickness that led her to feeling like she "was losing my mind". In the exclusive video, the 41-year-old, who experienced extreme nausea due to rapid exposure to low amounts of oxygen at a high elevation, assured fans that she is now feeling much better.

The presenter explained: "It's all for Comic Relief, it's all for a good cause, so I will put myself through whatever it takes to get to the top of this mountain, and I am glad I am still here." The Countryfile presenter has joined Shirley Ballas, Alexander Armstrong, Dani Dyer, Dan Walker, Osi Umenyiora, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the Comic Relief challenge. The hour-long BBC documentary will follow the stars on their expedition exactly 10 years after Gary Barlow, Cheryl, Fearne Cotton and Chris Moyles ascended the mountain for charity.

