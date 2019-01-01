Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha tells her fans 'we have some amazing news' And a lot of people could relate to her!

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha had many of her fans in stitches after sharing a tongue-in-cheek social media post on New Year's Eve. The former EastEnders actress shared a picture of herself wearing her Loose Women hoodie and holding onto her stomach, which appeared at first glace to look like a baby announcement. "We have some amazing news," Nadia captioned the photo, before revealing in a second image: "I am fat again." Many of Nadia's followers could relate to her after indulging a little too much during the Christmas period, and loved her sense of humour. "Looks just like mine, they could be twins," one wrote, while another said: "Not fat, just a sign of a good Christmas."

Nadia Sawalha joked about having a food baby after the Christmas holidays

Nadia and her family run a popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family, and often document their lives on it. The TV star is married to husband Mark Adderley, whom she shares daughters Maddie, 16, and ten-year-old Kiki-Bee. She also has two stepdaughters – Izzy, 23, and Fleur, 18. While Izzy appears regularly on Nadia's social media channels, Fleur tends to keep a lower profile, although recently featured in an Instagram post after a day out with the family. Nadia shared a picture of them all at a restaurant, and wrote about how lovely their time had been together. She said: "So lovely to see our @fleurconstancea - a lovely lunch - laughing chatting and generally catching up! Proud Step Mum and Proud Dad."

Nadia and her daughters and stepdaughter over Christmas

On Loose Women and social media, Nadia has frequently touched upon her family's experience, with the star balancing her busy TV career with being a mum and stepmum, along with home educating her two daughters. The TV presenter also confessed that in the early days, she felt "a bit naff" in comparison to her two young stepdaughters, who were eight and three respectively when she first met them. Talking on her YouTube channel, Nadia said: "Even their names were the names of rock star children. Izzy and Fleur. They were just trendy names. I felt 'I am a bit naff. I am this plump, D-list, daytime presenter'. That's what I thought."

