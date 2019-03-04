Outlander actor stabbed in Edinburgh We're wishing him a speedy recovery!

An Outlander actor is recovery at home after being stabbed on the way to a football match in Edinburgh on Sunday. Tam Dean Burn, who played Alastair in season one of the hit period drama, was attacked by a 42-year-old man, who has since been arrested. According to reports, the actor, who has also appeared in Fortitude and Taggart, is now recovery at home after being discharged from hospital.

Tam is recovering at home

Speaking about the terrifying attack, a friend of the actor told The Scotsman: "We had just left the Poetry Library a few moments earlier and were looking forward to a pint before the football when it all kicked off. This guy just appeared out of a close. I turned round and he had Tam's arm up his back. Folk were coming out of shops and stopping in the street. It was a scary scene and could have been so much worse although we didn’t realise how serious it was at first. It was only when Tam said he had been stabbed that we knew he had been hurt."

They added: "Tam later said he'd never seen him before and had no clue who he was. He was stabbed in the neck. It could have been really, really serious… We don't think this was a random thing. It was something to do with Tam's River City character, which is pretty frightening." Tam updated fans on Twitter to let them know he was doing well, writing: "Thanks for all the messages of support folks. I'm fine honest & when it says I'm resting that's not the actors euphemism so going to take a break from here." Fellow Outlander style="background-color:initial">actor Colin McFarlane sent his support on Twitter, writing: "Glad to hear you are doing well @tamdeanburn. Don't think I've seen you since Coriolanus all those years ago, so when I saw your name & then saw you had been stabbed I was like WTF, had to do a triple take."

