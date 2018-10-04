Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha admits she is jealous of teenage daughter The former EastEnders actress is a doting mum-of-two

Nadia Sawalha is mum to two daughters who are home educated, and she can't help but be a bit envious of them getting to stay at home to learn! The Loose Women panellist made the confession on social media this week after posting a candid picture of her eldest, Maddie, 15, sitting in the garden reading a book. She wrote: "Is it wrong that I feel a bit jealous of my daughter ?!!! How I would love to sit in a swing chair reading a book whiling the morning away, love you @maddiemaddieee #noschoolrun#homeeducation #familylife #garden."

Nadia Sawalha was envious of daughter Maddie staying at home

Maddie and Kiki have been home educated for the past few years, with Nadia previously telling HELLO! that since they left their private schools, her daughters have excelled. "They struggled in class and really thought they wouldn't excel in anything. But ever since I took them out of school two years ago, they've become more confident and passionate and are brimming with enthusiasm to learn," she said. "Kiki wants to be an animator while Maddie has ambitions to act or become the first female director of a big budget action movie. The world really is their oyster. We only have to look at our girls' progress to know we made the right decision."

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shocks with health scare

The Loose Women panellist is a doting mum to two daughters

READ: Nadia Sawalha gives update on Coleen Nolan's return to Loose Women

Creativity certainly runs in the family. Nadia boasts actress, cook and TV presenter to her list of accolades, while Maddie and Kiki's dad, Mark Adderley, runs his own TV production company. Nadia's younger sister, Julia Sawalha, is also an actress, best known for her role as Saffy Monsoon in Jennifer Saunder's award-winning comedy show, Absolutely Fabulous.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.