Gary Barlow gave his fans a little treat on Wednesday evening after sharing a sexy throwback snap of himself on Instagram. The picture, which features in his A Better Me autobiography, shows the Take That star showing of his fabulous physique in all its glory as he hit the beach in just a pair of swimming briefs. "'I can never sleep after I've done it. How had it come to this? I was a pin-up once, a teen idol...' I'd like to say that this is a recent photo of me last week," he captioned the post. "An extract and image from my new book #ABetterMe."

His loyal followers rushed to comment underneath the shirtless photo, with one writing: "Gary you were and always have been gorgeous both inside and out we love you. Be proud of yourself don't be so hard on yourself. Also you have been through so much both with fame and personally and that is not easy." Another said: "Hot to trot Gary! Sadly we all get older." A third post read: "You are ageing well Mr B. Looking after yourself and focusing on longevity and happiness. #bethebestversionofyourself. You're still a pinup lol." A fourth fan added: "We love the 48 year old one better."

The post comes almost two months after Gary revealed Take That's 30th anniversary world tour planned for this year had been cancelled, due to family illness. The father-of-three told the Mirror: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively." He added: "I thank my two bandmates who have been so very understanding, but I just have to be at home - I cannot leave. I didn't want people getting frustrated that we're not getting out there. I'm a little stuck at the moment, so please be understanding."

Although Gary has not further elaborated on the family illness he mentioned, has previously explained that he plans to take a sabbatical. He told the publication: "I am working so hard because I am planning a year off. A sabbatical. The last five years I have been working harder because I want to earn myself some serious time off. There's stuff I want to do. Things I want to do other than music that I’ve never had a chance to do."

