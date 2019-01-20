Gary Barlow reveals hilarious way he celebrated birthday with his children Happy birthday!

Happiest of birthdays to Gary Barlow. The Take That singer has been celebrating with his family and loved ones in private, but on Sunday, Gary gave fans a glimpse into how he spent the day. Taking to Instagram Stories, the birthday boy shared a photo of some of the cards he received from his children. One sweetly noted how he is a "super dad", while another was an 18th birthday card, with the number one transformed into a four to read, "Congratulations you're 48!"

"Love this," Gary captioned it. The doting dad also revealed what presents he received on the day, including his favourite gift of all time – a monochrome portable charger personalised with his initials. "Number one bday present – keep your hands off kids," Gary wrote. He also kept fans entertained by sharing a video of himself singing Happy birthday, although with a hilarious filter on that distorted his voice.

The family man will have been spoilt rotten by his wife of 19 years Dawn and the couple's three children, Daniel, Emily and Daisy. It was only a few days ago that Daisy celebrated her own birthday, turning ten in style as she was treated to a personalised cake complete with her photo on it. "Happy 10th birthday Daisy Barlow. Can't believe our baby is now double digits. How did that happen? #kids #thebest," Gary wrote on Instagram.

Gary kept fans updated on his birthday celebrations

It's been a busy month for the Barlows. In mid-January, Gary and his wife Dawn marked their 19th wedding anniversary. The singer uploaded a rare selfie of the couple cosying up and braving the snow. "Happy Anniversary Mrs.B. 19 years together and still going strong. Words can't describe the Love I have for you. #foreverlove #happycouple," Gary wrote. The couple's fans and celebrity friends were quick to send their best wishes, with Jamie Oliver replying: "Happy anniversary guys big love jox." Kimberley Walsh also commented: "Happy anniversary! Amazing."

