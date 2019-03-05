Robbie Williams' wife Ayda reveals 'happy chaotic' home life with children The couple share a son and two daughters

With three young children including a baby, it's fair to say there's never a dull moment in the Williams household. Robbie Williams' wife Ayda has described family life as "happy chaos," speaking to HELLO! magazine this week as she prepares to star in Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief. "It's always busy in the Williams household. There are lots of fun projects happening, but I don't want to give anything away yet," she said.

Ayda, 39, added: "Rob and I would be bored if we weren't doing anything. We always convince ourselves we're going to take a year off, but then we get excited about new projects. And our kids love the experience. We're like a happy caravan. We explore the world and go on new adventures."

The couple are the proud parents to daughter Teddy, six, son Charlie, four, and baby Coco, whose arrival via surrogate was announced in September. Ayda regularly shares photos and videos of her children getting up to mischief on her Instagram page, although the protective mum tends to keep their faces hidden from view. "Humour is the language of love for Rob and me; it's the language of everything in our house. My kids make me laugh all the time," said Ayda.

The X Factor judge will star on Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief later this week, joining other famous faces in Lord Sugar's boardroom including Amanda Holden, Kelly Hoppen and Rylan Clark-Neal.

"I loved bringing out the power suits. None of the jobs I usually do allow me to wear business clothes," said Ayda, adding: "If I'm at home, I wear comfortable leisurewear or jeans and a cool shirt. I don't wear makeup during the day. I'm a mum so I like being practical. I want to be able to roll around with my kids and not worry about my clothes getting snagged. I'm usually cleaning up baby poop or art projects that my children have built."

