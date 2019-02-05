Gary Barlow as you have never seen him before in latest photoshoot Wow, Gary!

Gary Barlow, is that you? The Take That singer had fans swooning over him following his latest photoshoot with Specsavers. The singer posed in a recording studio, wearing a selection of the brand's latest glasses after being unveiled as the latest ambassador for the popular glasses chain. Gary started wearing glasses four years ago, and teamed up with Specsavers to model their new Nordic inspired Osiris Eyewear range. Gary said that for him, glasses are "the perfect accessory," and that he was impressed with the range on offer, as "knowing you look good and feel comfortable can be a real confidence boost."

Gary Barlow poses for the new Specsavers range

The singer is the latest star to model for Specsavers. Over the years, other celebrities who have become ambassadors and designers for the brand include Gok Wan, Kylie Minogue and Emma Bunton.

The singer has been wearing glasses for four years

Gary is often experimenting with his appearance. In November, he decided to get a new tattoo, which he dedicated to his wife Dawn Andrews. The couple, who have been married since 2000, marked their 24th year of being together, and so Gary decided to get the letter 'D' inked on his right wrist with a love heart underneath.

MORE: Strictly's Karen Clifton shares first photo with new boyfriend David Webb

Gary in the studio

Gary shared a photo of his new ink work on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "As Dawn and I approach our 24th Year together (19 married) I'm always looking for new ways to feel closer to her. Especially as we spend so much time apart. Now I just have to look down to feel that connection." He added: "A good way of remembering how important people are to us is to try and imagine life without them. That’s always a good cue to kiss them a little more and tell them you Love them a lot more. If you're lucky enough to have found Love, protect it. #love."

READ: Duchess Kate just wore boots we'd never thought she'd wear

Gary and Dawn have been together ever since they met when she was a backing dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995. The couple are the proud parents of son Daniel, 18 and daughters Emily, 16, and nine-year-old Daisy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.