Spellbinding looks from 2023's ITV Palooza: Carol Vorderman, Davina McCall, Alex Scott and more

The annual ITV Palooza took place on Tuesday evening, an incredible red carpet event held at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London to celebrate the much-loved stars of the channel.

The red carpet was walked by some of the nation's best-loved daytime and reality TV stars from GMB presenters to documentary stars to cooking show hosts. We couldn't get enough of Carol Vorderman's incredible latex moment or Davina McCall's glorious sequin dress.

We can always rely on the famous faces of ITV to dress to impress for a night out in the capital and style stakes were upped once again at last night's edition of the annual celebration.

Here are a few of our favourite looks…

Carol Vorderman © Shutterstock Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, 62, wore one of her most daring looks yet when she arrived at the event wearing a fiery red latex dress in a form-fitting cut. The dress featured a chic square neckline and cinched in at the waist. The former I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant styled the red number with a long mesh silver cardigan and a pair of nude strappy heels. We can always rely on Carol to go daring with her appearance and we must say, red looks good on her.

Alex Scott © Shutterstock Alex Scott, 39, has been high on our style watchlist all month after she did a major outfit swap when presenting Children in Need and debuted that incredible see-through chainmail dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Last night's look was a tamer aesthetic but super stylish all the same. The sports presenter wore a matching grey pinstripe vest and wide-leg trouser ensemble. A pair of sheer pointed-toe heels peeked out from beneath the floor-grazing trousers and statement jewellery finished the look. Her hair was styled in effortless wet-look waves with a chic middle parting and a defined warm brown cut crease eyeshadow look was so glamorous.

Davina McCall © Shutterstock Davina upped the ante and in sparkles no less. The Your Mum My Dad presenter, 56, was seen in a midi dress covered in gold sequins. The dress featured long sleeves, a high neck, and a waist-cinching detail. She really leaned into the gold sparkly look when she added a pair of gold glittery pointed-toe heels and a super shiny gold clutch. Her hair was worn in a 60s bouffant style with face-framing pieces left out.

Lorraine Kelly © Shutterstock The ITV chatshow sweetheart, 63, also got the glitter memo. Lorraine arrived at the event wearing a chic charcoal double-breasted blazer and super long wide-leg trousers in a glitter material. She added black accessories in the form of a pair of pointed-toe heels and a black clutch. Lorraine's auburn hair was styled in loose waves and she wore a warm brown smokey eyeshadow look to warm up the grey look.

Jessie Ware © Shutterstock The Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream judge channelled her usual eccentric style when she stepped out wearing a bold look. The 'Say You Love Me' singer wore an oversized gold coat in a crinkle material with huge puff sleeves. Underneath Jessie wore an off-white smock dress which reached her shin. Her accessories were particularly showstopping. Jessie held a white pearl crossbody bag and statement earrings that trailed down past her shoulders, adorned with pearls and ribbon bows. A pair of gold platform shoes completed the look.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode © Shutterstock The showbiz pair are no strangers to cooking up a storm together. Now they are wowing alongside one another on the Palooza red carpet. Former EastEnders star Lisa Faulkner, 51, and MasterChef judge John Torode, 58, looked so together. Lisa wore a high-neck black lace dress with chic black ankle boots with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. Her hair looked so glamorous in a bouncy blowdry. John looked equally dapper. The TV chef wore a forest green two-piece suit with a crisp white open-neck shirt and patent black dress shoes. The pair looked as if they were having the time of their lives, holding onto each other and laughing.

Charlotte Hawkins © Shutterstock The Good Morning Britain presenter looked gorgeous in, you guessed it, more sequins! Charlotte Hawkins, 48, channelled true festive season style when she opted for a mermaid-esque number in the form of a blue halterneck shiny mini-dress. The former Strictly star wore a pair of iridescent strappy heels with rhinestone details and leaned into the 'under the sea' feel with a silver sparkly clutch. Blue sparkly drop earrings completed the look. We loved how she styled her mid-length hair in a simple straight style to allow the dress to do the talking.

Jane McDonald © Shutterstock The national treasure looked so glam when she channelled an ethereal snow queen. The Cruising with Jane McDonald star, 60, wore a floor-length white sequin-adorned gown with three-quarter-length sleeves, a waist-cinching detail, and a thigh-split. Jane ensured the white dress was the star of the show by opting for a modest pair of nude heels and ditched a clutch. Her stunning locks were styled in a bouncy blowdry and she glowed from the inside out thanks to her luminous makeup look.