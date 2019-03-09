Simon Cowell’s son Eric celebrates FIFTH birthday in style - see pictures He shared his birthday with a special friend

Simon Cowell's son Eric celebrated his birthday on Friday night with an intimate and super sweet celebration. Eric, who turned five, enjoyed a dinner with his mum Lauren Silverman, her friend Terri Seymour and Terri's daughter Coco - who was also celebrating her birthday! Both children blew out the candles on their cake together and posed for cute photos and videos shared by American presenter Terri on her Instagram feed. She captioned them: quot;Celebrating their #Birthdays together. #EricandCoco."

READ: Gemma Atkinson teases return to Emmerdale

Fans were quick to congratulate little Eric and Coco by leaving comments on the photos. One wrote: "Happy birthday love it so precious together and adorable," while another added: "So cute! Happy birthday cutie pies." A third commented: "Beautiful children ,gorgeous mums." Terri had also posted photos onto her Instagram Stories, showing how she treated Coco to a blowdry at the hairdressers for the night of celebrations.

READ: Strictly’s Kevin Clifton congratulates Stacey Dooley on very special day

Last month, X Factor judge Simon bought a house in south London for his family to relocate to. He reportedly splashed out £15million on a new six-bedroom house in Wimbledon, London, so that he is closer to a school chosen for Eric, however, a spokesperson has since denied that the move is of because of this. A spokesperson said "Simon and Lauren chose to move because they really like the area - there’s been no decision made yet on schools."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.