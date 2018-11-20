I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East leaves Simon Cowell's record label Syco The Sax hitmaker came second place on X Factor in 2014

Former X Factor star Fleur East, who is now starring in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has parted ways with Simon Cowell's record label, Syco, back in 2017. The 31-year-old singer originally found fame following her appearance on the long-running ITV show. In 2005, Fleur was in the girl group Addictiv Ladies, who were eliminated in the first week of series 2. She returned to X Factor in 2014 and finished as runner-up to eventual winner Ben Haenow. Since then, Fleur has enjoyed a successful career as a singer. Her debut release Love, Sax and Flashbacks climbed to number 14 in the UK album chart.

It was revealed that Fleur and Syco parted ways by mutual agreement. A source revealed to HELLO! Online: "Fleur had some great times with Syco but it was felt by both sides now was the time to go down different paths. She will always remain a friend of the label's - because everyone’s really fond of her." When approached for a comment, a spokesperson for Syco revealed: "We can confirm that Fleur East is no longer with Syco Music. We wish her all the best for the future."

The London-born star, who will be remembered for her amazing rendition of Mark Ronson's hit Uptown Funk on X Factor, is now looking forward to the future. A spokesperson for Fleur confirmed: "Fleur has plans to release new music in 2018. She has been recording new songs for some time now and is excited to share her music next year." Fleur's X Factor performance in 2014 was extremely energetic and she received praise from a host of fans and celebrities. Following her success on the X Factor, Fleur returned to the show a year later to perform her own song, but admitted she felt nervous returning to the stage again. "I felt a lot of pressure, but it was an amazing feeling to be able to sing my own song for the first time," she previously told HELLO! Online.