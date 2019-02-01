Simon Cowell buys £15m London home in Wimbledon The Britain's Got Talent judge is relocating to south London

Simon Cowell is relocating to south London with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has reportedly splashed out £15million on a new six-bedroom house in Wimbledon, London, so he is closer to a school he has chosen for his son, however, a spokesperson has denied that the move is for Eric's school. A spokesperson said "Simon and Lauren chose to move because they really like the area - there’s been no decision made yet on schools."

The move will see Simon relocate from his west London property in the star-studded area of Holland Park, where stars including the Beckhams and Robbie Williams also live. However, the family may well be happy to move out of the lavish property, following a burglary while they slept upstairs in December 2015, and another dramatic incident that saw Simon rushed to hospital after fainting and falling down the stairs in October 2017, forcing him to miss the first X Factor live shows.

Simon Cowell has reportedly bought a new home in Wimbledon

After the fall, Simon told the Sun: "Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to take good care of myself to sort that out. After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever."

Simon dotes on his four-year-old son Eric, and will do anything to keep his only child happy. In August it emerged that the multi-millionaire forked out £925 for his son to gain access to private members’ club Soho House so that he could use the swimming pool during the summer heatwave.

The music mogul will move with his girlfriend Lauren and their son Eric

The music mogul has also been praised by his fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden for his "hands on" approach to parenting, with the youngster joining his dad at his shows including X Factor, and during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

