Simon Cowell poses for very rare family photographs as he accepts star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Congratulations Simon!

Simon Cowell was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday – and it was a real family affair as he was joined by partner Lauren Silverman, their son Eric and Lauren's son from a previous relationship, Adam, for the sweet photocall. Smiling happily, Simon looked incredibly happy to be sharing the moment with all his family. Later on, adorable Eric unsurprisingly grabbed attention as he sat with other guests in the audience, looking very excited to see his dad's name in the programme!

Simon with Lauren, Adam and little Eric

The music boss was also joined by plenty of celeb pals to celebrate his big moment – with fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon even flying out to celebrate with their co-star. Posting a photo of the trio to Instagram, Alesha wrote: "Beyond proud! @simoncowell #hollywood#hollywoodwalkoffame #star."

Fans were quick to send their congratulations to Simon, with one writing: "A great photo of you three! Congratulations @simoncowell for being awarded a star. Well deserved after all those years of hard work."

Adorably, Adam and Eric made Simon their own star, too

Also there to support Simon was One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, America's Got Talent's Heidi Klum and Mel B, Sinitta, Leona Lewis and Kelly Clarkson. His brothers, Simon and Tony, also posed for a rare photograph with their famous sibling – and Lauren was also snapped in a sweet moment with her partner of five years as she tenderly rested a hand on his face.

Earlier this year, Simon was left red-faced as his BGT co-star David Walliams teased him for not having proposed to Lauren yet. David joked about Simon popping the question after watching magic act duo Ellie and Jeki during 2018's audtions. He told the pair: "I thought it was lovely. It was a very romantic celebration of your story and a very happy ending. It's romantic Simon, two people getting married. This would be an ideal moment to propose to Lauren!"