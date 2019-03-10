Stacey Solomon almost unrecognisable in fantastic makeup free selfie We love her "not today" weekend attitude!

Proving to be one of our favourite stars on Instagram yet again, Stacey Solomon has shared a liberating makeup free selfie - and fans can totally relate to her lazy Saturday look. The Loose Women panellist uploaded the picture along with the caption: "The struggle is real today... No one washes on a Saturday do they? Not even going to to peel away the flapping lashes that are barely stuck to my eyes. "Not today" is my motto for now.Hope you’'e all having a more productive Saturday." Stacey's followers loved the post, with one writing: "Spent the whole day in bed - no washing or teeth brushing. Just playing scrabble in pjs with partner. Perfect. #nottoday." Another said: "Wish I looked like that first thing in the morning," while a third added: "You're so down to earth it’s brilliant x."

Stacey - who is pregnant with her third child, with boyfriend Joe Swash - recently opened up to HELLO! about how she stays comfortable throughout pregnancy. "I don't even think about what I'm wearing, this is the third time around. I'll just chuck anything on that fits," she said. "I've been living in my maternity jeans since I had my first, so nothing has really changed." Asked if she would take any maternity-wear tips from Meghan Markle, she replied: "If I could afford to take tips from Meghan Markle's wardrobe, I would! I won't be wearing a Dior gown anytime soon."

The 29-year-old made the baby announcement in February, and has since opened up about why she doesn't plan to keep the gender a surprise. Stacey, who has two sons, told This Morning earlier this week: "We are definitely going to find out [the sex of the child], we are too impatient. I like to be prepared."

