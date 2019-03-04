Pregnant Stacey Solomon shares biggest worry for her children Most parents will relate

Following her pregnancy announcement last month, Stacey Solomon has opened up about the biggest concern she has for her young children's upbringing. Speaking to HELLO!, the Loose Women star revealed that she worries a lot about her children's safety on the internet. The mum-of-two - who said she is "very excited" about welcoming baby number three later this year - explained: "If it's the summer holidays or the weekend, they are most likely to be indoors playing on computer games and they're online. I think that at the moment, for me, that is one of the biggest worries." She recalled: "I was talking to some of the girls at Loose Women the other day and we were saying that back in the day, we'd meet our friends at the park or go and play down our road and stuff. Parents don't let their kids do that anymore and I don't remember the last time I saw kids playing out or meeting at the park, so they are all just indoors."

Stacey and her family are SO excited about the new arrival

Stacey is currently backing a campaign by O2 and NSPCC which is aiming to raise awareness of online safety by launching a Parents v Kids quiz. The quiz s a game available through the app store designed to be played between parents and children to test who knows more about the internet. Stacey, 29, commented on how much things have changed since having her 11-year-old Zachary. Explaining why she'll have to keep ahead of the game for her six-year-old son Leighton and third child, she continued: "My eldest is 11, so, I've seen technology has changed since when he was born, when there was no social media to now. And he's going into secondary school and we've got all of these things and it's massive. She added: "I can only imagine that with our children, say in ten years time, it's going to be a whole other ballgame with a whole set of new challenges."

Stacey's biggest online scare came when she was watching a YouTube video with one of her sons. She said: "I was sitting right next to him and all of a sudden he threw the iPad on the floor and just got really distressed. I saw that an advert popped up and it was for an 18 film, quite a scary one and it really scared him. Even though he only saw it for a split second it still definitely affected him and me." The former X-Factor star also revealed that she only lets the boys use the iPad on weekends, adding: "Luckily the boys are at an age where I can say no during the week, only at weekends. So, as a mother I don't have to worry about it in my everyday life, but I still have to be really on top of it, like completely on top of it."

