Lorraine Kelly reveals how her life has changed since moving house – and how she's made it a home

Lorraine Kelly has said relocating from Dundee to be closer to work in London has benefitted her marriage to Steve Smith. The ITV daytime presenter said she and her husband had reached a new stage in their relationship after 25 years, and were enjoying spending more time together in their new home.

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the launch of Wayfair’s new spring advert, Lorraine revealed the biggest difference in her life since moving down south, explaining: "The biggest change is I don’t have to travel up and down all the time. It’s so lovely spending much more time together and Steve is a great cook. The house up there was just too big - we have really downsized - we got rid of lots of furniture and things. It’s perfect, really good. The fact we are together, and we can spend more time together is great, and also has meant we can get Angus, our little dog."

Lorraine continued: "It’s just normal things - we go for a pub lunch at the weekend, and on a Sunday I always had that flight back hanging over me. Like at 4pm I would have to leave and get the flight back down and it’s all of that. It makes it a lot easier now, I know we have been together for 30 years, married for 25 years it’s almost like another stage in the relationship. Like getting to know each other again and spending time with people."

As well as having more time to spend together and on their respective hobbies, Lorraine and Steve have also been decorating their home, and she plans to make just a few seasonal updates going forward, using touches such as new bedding and accessories to give rooms a trend-led refresh.

"I always change my cushions. In winter I have tartan ones that double up as Christmas cushions. I think come spring you want to introduce a pop of colour - daffodil yellow or teal or something," Lorraine said, before revealing what she has her eye on from Wayfair’s wide range of affordable homeware. "I love all the cushions and soft furnishings - I think it’s an easy way to make changes and can make all the changes to a room. I think you can really make a difference with small changes. The thing about Wayfair is that they make it so easy for you. When you go onto the website, they have the whole room there. It’s like putting a whole outfit together - you might have the skirt, but you need to get the shoes the shirt- so it's just getting all those accessorise tied in all together."

What’s another way Lorraine will be updating her home for spring? "In spring time I stick daffodils in everything - in glasses because I run out of vases,” she said. “They just really cheer you up - it is the colour yellow that is so lovely."

