Desperate Housewives' Felicity Huffman among stars charged in college cheating scam – details

Hollywood stars including Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Full House actress Lori Loughlin have been listed among a group of 50 people charged in a $25m (£19m) college entrance cheating exam. Both Felicity and Lori are said to have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to TMZ, Felicity has been arrested and is currently in custody, but is set to be released on the grounds that she will appear in court. Records from the court have shown that the actresses and others allegedly paid bribing fees of up to $6m (£4.5m) to get their children into various schools in the USA, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy

The scheme, according to prosecutors, saw parents pay an admissions consultant from 2011 to February 2019, to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to help boost their chances of getting into their chosen school. Fake athletic profiles were created to make students look like they were high-achieving athletes, it has been alleged. It has been reported that Lori's husband, Mossimo Giannulli is also on the list of 50 people charged in the cheating scheme, but Felicity's husband, actor William H. Macy isn't on among the names.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin is also on the alleged list

Felicity is mum to daughters Sophia Grace, born in 2000, and Georgia Grace, born in 2002. While the actress keeps her family life relatively private, she occasionally shares candid photos of her children on her Instagram account. Last year, the doting mum posted a video of her eldest daughter wearing her prom dress and sweetly dancing with her dad. Felicity previously opened up about enjoying parenting teenagers in an interview in 2014. She said: "Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years. I have to say, I'm truly loving it." Lori, meanwhile, has daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, and is also a stepmother to husband Mossimo's son from a previous relationship, Gianni.

