Louise Redknapp confirms she will be returning to 9 to 5 The Musical following an injury

Louise Redknapp will rejoin the cast of 9 to 5 The Musical, after withdrawing in January before the show even began, due to a nasty fall that left her with a chin injury and a broken wrist. During her recovery, Caroline Sheen stepped in to take over the role of Violet at the Savoy Theatre from 28 January. Louise, 44, will make her West End comeback on 25 March, performing until the 29 June 2019.

The singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a picture alongside Amber Davies and Natalie McQueen. Fans were delighted by the news, with one writing: "Fabulous news" and others sharing their disappointment that they were not able to see the television personality on stage during her recovery: "Gutted we missed you when we came to see the show on the 2nd of Feb."

Dolly Parton at the curtain call of the musical on the press night

The mother-of-two will star alongside Amber, Natalie, Bonnie Langford and Brian Conley to tell the story of three work friends who are pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. The girls attempt to kidnap their manager and reform their office without getting caught.

The choice to cast Amber in the musical based on the 1980 movie of the same name sparked some controversy. Although the Love Island winner's West End debut came as a surprise to many, Brian explained on This Morning: "She's not there because of Love Island, she is there because she is hugely talented, a very good actress, really good comedy and the most incredible voice."

Louise came to support the cast at the gala evening of the musical

The musical is written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Bonnie will reprise her performance as Roz Keith, having toured with the musical in 2012, whilst Brian will make his West End comeback after a nine-year break from the stage. The feel-good production has received excellent reviews so far, and HELLO! can't wait to see Louise in action!

