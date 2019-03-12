Peter Andre reveals shock transformation complete with tattoos Is that you Peter?

Peter Andre's fans had to do a double take after the singer posted a new set of photos taken from his appearance in US film, The Inheritance. The Mysterious Girl hitmaker played the main character in the movie, and had to transform his appearance for the part, complete with tattoos and a rugged moustache. Peter's character Harry was a once-successful singer who goes down a path of self-destruction throughout the film. Peter spent time in Los Angeles to film the movie, and revealed that he had got the acting bug.

Peter Andre as Harry in The Inheritance

What's more, The Inheritance has been nominated for a number of film awards, most recently at the Manhattan Film Festival in New York. The dad-of-four shared his excitement at the film's success in a lengthy caption next to his post. He wrote: "Forever grateful. What a day. Performing my penultimate show for my 25 year anniversary tour. For tickets to the o2 Indigo tonight , link in bio. Also announced today that our film The Inheritance has been nominated for the Manhattan film festival. So that’s 2 for Hollywood and 1 for New York. Reach for the stars and occasionally you will land on one. Thanks to all involved @jeff_sherid @jhickox@caitlinalyn @yaara @derrickcohan."

The Mysterious Girl singer has got the acting bug

Last month, Peter announced that The Inheritance had also been nominated for two Hollywood film awards – the North Hollywood CineFest, and the Beverley Hills Film Festival. The singer had spent time in Los Angeles while filming last year, and at the time wrote about his experience in his new! magazine column. Peter admitted: "Although it can be full-on, I can honestly say shooting was an incredible experience. It was intense and very dark. I can't wait to see the edit. Becoming the character took months of preparing and thankfully it paid off. I'll be going back later in the year to film more. In fact, it looks like I'm going to be spending a lot more time in America this year, so I'm lucky to have such a trusting wife and family."

