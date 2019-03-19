This Morning's Rochelle Humes SHOCKS fans with picture featuring her two identical sister Can you guess which one is Rochelle in the picture?

Rochelle Humes usually delights her 1.3 million followers on Instagram with outfit snaps and private holiday pictures, but on Monday, the This Morning presenter shocked fans when she shared a picture of herself posing next to her two identical sisters.

Her fans were quick to react and share their surprise at how similar they look, with one writing: "Are you triplets?" A second one said: "legit thought they were all Rochelle then hahahah," whilst a third one commented: "I'm so confused, I actually thought it was an edit of you through the years ngl ;... by the way @rochellehumes which one are you? Spent half an hour trying to work it out and still can't decide which one is you."

The picture, which was taken during an early birthday celebration for Rochelle's upcoming 30th birthday, shows the mother-of-two, 29, posing in a polka dot dress next to her sister Lili Piper, who donned a pair of leather shorts, whilst her sister Sophie can be seen on the far right of the snap posing in a pair of jeans and black long-sleeved top.

It's been a week of celebrations in the Humes household, with husband Marvin celebrating his big day on Monday, just two days before the children's book author. For his special day, Rochelle paid tribute to Marvin on social media, sharing an intimate picture of him in bed surrounded by birthday gifts and cards.

"We woke him slightly earlier than he probably would have liked but, Happy Birthday to our one and only Mr EVERYTHING," she wrote alongside the snap. "I could write a caption longer than Shakespeare but it’s simple really. You are the centre of our world and we adore you. End of I love that we laugh like kids but are grown enough to have our own. Ride or die babbbyyyy I hope you know how loved you are ps you’re getting old now."

