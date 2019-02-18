Rochelle Humes and husband Marvin announce happy family news How lovely!

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have expanded their family with the addition of a four-legged friend. The celebrity couple – who shares daughters Alaia-Mai, five, and Valentina, 23-months – revealed that they had bought a puppy over the weekend, who they have named Ginger. Rochelle shared the first photo of their dog on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "Hi I’m Ginger Humes, I’m new around here..." Fans were quick to share their excitement for the family, with one writing: "Oh my god so cute," while another said: "So gorgeous." A third joked: "Don't tell Holly," referring to when Holly Willoughby was overcome with emotion after seeing some puppies on This Morning earlier in the month.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes have welcomed a puppy into their family

It's been a busy time for Rochelle – who was called last-minute to present This Morning last week when regular host Holly was ill. Rochelle was praised by Phillip Schofield for stepping in with such short notice, and proved once again how popular she is with viewers. As well as her presenting duties, Rochelle has been busy promoting her debut children's book, The Mega Magic Hair Swap, which hit the shelves on 7 February. The star has since been travelling around the UK promoting the book, including a visit to her old primary school in Hornchurch last Tuesday.

The celebrity couple share two young daughters

The visit bought Rochelle to tears as she became emotional at revisiting her childhood school. She later described the event on Instagram, writing: "I went back to my Primary School and pretty much cried the whole time I was there. I thought I was going to tell them about my new book, turns out they had lots of surprises for me. They wrote a song all about my book and performed it for me - naturally I blubbered like the baby I am throughout all of it."

Rochelle then went on to praise her favourite teacher, Mr Morris, adding: "I think it just brought back so many fantastic memories being part of such a lovely school that is what is because of this incredible man. I’m so lucky to have had him over see my education and give me such a hunger for life and positive outlook. I'm actually envious of those little ones for getting to spend so much time with him. Mr Morris you are an absolute legend!!! I hope you know how much you’re loved."

A preview of Rochelle's book cover was first released in September. The story tells the tale of two little girls – one with curly hair and one with straight hair – who make a wish to change their hair, but later learn to realise that they are perfect just the way they are. The story idea was inspired by Rochelle's oldest daughter Alaia-Mai, who told her mum back in 2017 that she didn’t like her curly hair.

