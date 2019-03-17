Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford celebrate very special day How lovely!

Sunday was one very special day for This Morning couple Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, as they celebrated not one, but three major events. The first was Ruth's 59th birthday, which the couple marked on This Morning on Sunday. Ruth and Eamonn were given champagne on the show, along with freshly prepared lobster and chips which had been prepared by chef Jack Stein. What's more, Ruth was even given a homemade chocolate and Guinness birthday cake which had been created by Juliet Sears. The Guinness, of course, paid a nod to St Patrick's Day – which Irish-born Eamonn was particularly excited by. The pair wore green outfits to mark the occasion, while balloons filled the studio for the double celebration. Ruth even had a go at dancing with the stars of Riverdance, admitting that it was a lot harder than her Strictly Come Dancing days.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes had an extra-special day on Sunday

Ruth's birthday was also marked by her showbiz friends on social media. Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander posted a lovely photo of the pair together, and wrote next to it: "This very wonderful friend @RuthieeL has a birthday today. I love you chum. I hope @EamonnHolmes is spoiling." Fans were also quick to wish Ruth many happy returns, with one writing: "Happy birthday Ruth, I hope Eamonn spoils you rotten," while another said: "Happy birthday Ruth and happy St Patrick's Day to Eamonn."

Ruth was treated to lots of birthday surprises on This Morning

Sunday also marked the tenth anniversary since Eamonn asked Ruth to marry him. The TV star popped the question to his partner on St Patrick's Day during a city break to celebrate her 49th birthday – some 12 years after they first met, and seven years after the birth of their son Jack. Ruth and Eamonn married on 26 June 2010, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The couple's big day was attended by celebrities including Footballers Wives star Zoe Lucker, Gloria Hunniford, Jeremy Kyle, and The Royle Family actress Sue Johnston.

No doubt that Ruth and Eamonn will celebrate in style following their early morning start on This Morning on Sunday. The pair lead a quiet life away from London in Surrey, and Ruth previously told HELLO! that she likes being in a small town so that she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

