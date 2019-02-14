Eamonn Holmes arranged the most adorable Valentine's treat for wife Ruth Langsford They celebrated the day of love early

Eamonn Holmes is such a romantic! The This Morning host treated wife Ruth Langsford to a spa day ahead of Valentines Day on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram to post a sweet selfie, Ruth told fans: "I'm working tomorrow night so my lovely husband @eamonnholmes booked us a pre-Valentine’s spa day today. Thank you darling." Eamonn also posted: "After a full on first 6 weeks of the year it was a #Valentine's Spa day for us today. Well chillaxed the pair of us."

Of course, the couple's fans were quick to send their best wishes, with one writing: "How lovely for you and Ruth to spend some nice quality time together, well deserved Eamonn," and another adding: " Awww, that's so lovely and thoughtful of Eamonn. I hope you've both had a nice day and had a wonderful time together. You both work so hard, entertaining us all, it's great to see you have some time off as well. Have a lovely evening Ruth."

Plenty of Ruth and Eamonn's star pals commented, too, with Fleur East simply writing, "You two are soooo cute," with some love-heart emojis, and Lucy Alexander replying cryptically: "Oh I know exactly where that is!!" alongside a kissing emoji.

Eamonn has spoken in the past of how he and Ruth's busy work schedule has kept them apart, so no doubt it was lovely to spend some quality time together. In December, he revealed that he had been missing spending time with his wife. "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time," he wrote on Instagram.

