Eamonn Holmes shares gorgeous throwback shot of wife Ruth Langsford - and asks fans for help

Eamonn Holmes has shared a beautiful throwback photograph of his wife Ruth Langsford. The gorgeous snap, sent to him by a fan on Twitter, prompted him to ask his followers for any other old photographs they had of him or Ruth - leading to a long thread of sweet memories. "Anyone else got any old photos of me or Ruth tucked away? Great reliving the past," he replied to the original tweet, which read: "Just going through my grandparents old photos! @EamonnHolmes I think my grandad was sweet on your missus in the 80s! #televisionsouthwest #whatabeauty."

A young (and brunette!) Ruth smiles into the camera happily, posing with her colleague. Eamonn also responded: "A lovely memory. I wonder where and when?" to which the poster said: "Such a great picture!! My mum thinks it might have been at Plymouth Argyle. I remember Ruth presenting on television south west when I was a child. Such a beauty!" Eamonn sweetly added: "Could be… she always talks fondly of @Only1Argyle."

Plenty of fans were quick to comment on the stunning photo, with one writing, "Ruth looks so pretty, still does in fact," and another adding: "Beautiful picture of Ruth. So natural." Others posted more memories of meeting the TV couple over the years.

Eamonn enjoyed a family-focused weekend recently, joining his sons Declan and Jack for a boys' day out on Sunday. Posting a rare photograph to Instagram, he wrote: Lads day out. #United with my Boys. Had a Great day with eldest Son and baby son at the footie today. #manchesterunited."

Declan is Eamonn's oldest son, who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle Holmes, while Jack is his only child with wife Ruth - Eamonn also shares son Nial and daughter Rebecca with Gabrielle. Eamonn is incredibly close to his children, and last year the entire family enjoyed celebrating Declan's wedding, when he married wife Jenny Gouk in Ireland.