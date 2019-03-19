Alex Jones shares brand new baby bump photo inside stylish home The One Show presenter is expecting her second child

The One Show star Alex Jones is getting ready to become a mum for the second time, and she can't wait! The TV presenter has updated her fans with a photo of her growing baby bump, which she posted on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Alex looked stylish dressed in a pair of dungarees teamed with a white T-shirt. Alex took the picture from inside her bedroom, giving her followers a glimpse of her stylish interior choices. These included white wooden floorboards, a quilted bed board and personalised pillows with the initial A. It's been an exciting week for the mum-of-one, who celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday.

Alex Jones is expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson

On her special day, Alex was joined by her husband Charlie Thomson and two-year-old son Teddy, and was treated to a pile of presents – which she opened in bed with the help of her little boy. Lucky Alex was given some lovely gifts, including a candle, and the book What Would the Spice Girls Do. Over the weekend, Alex had enjoyed spending time with her family as they cheered on Wales in the rugby. The Welsh native posted a sweet picture on Instagram of Teddy watching the game, and wrote in the caption: "We're ready! C'mon bois! Pob lwc i Gymru. @welshrugbyunion." Teddy certainly proved to be a lucky mascot, with Wales winning against Ireland.

The One Show presenter celebrated her birthday on Monday

The 42-year-old announced that she was expecting her second child in December via The One Show. "So we've got a little bit of news – Charlie and I are expecting another little baby in the new year, a little brother or sister for little Teddy… I didn't know when to tell everybody and when to share the news, I was a bit nervous about it and I didn't want to do it too soon," said Alex. She continued: "But as every mum will know, you get to a certain point and you just pop! I'll show you… which is what's happened. Look – this weekend, there it is, there's no hiding it any more."

The doting mum has also spoken candidly about her experiences of motherhood, and even wrote a book – Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday. Alex confessed that the first few weeks after giving birth were "pretty hellish", writing on Twitter: "The first few weeks are pretty hellish to be fair, but week 6 it felt a lot better. The book talks about the whole of the first year. Postpartum stuff/relationship stuff... all the grim bits as well as the good stuff so could be ideal for you. At least we're all in it together x."

Alex Jones in 60 seconds

