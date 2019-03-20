Melania Trump shares rare photo from son Barron's birthday celebrations Happy birthday Barron!

While Melania Trump likes to keep her family life out of the spotlight, the US First Lady gave a rare glimpse inside her son Barron's birthday celebrations on Wednesday. Barron – whose dad is US President Donald Trump - is thought to be in Florida at the Mar-a-Lago with his mum, and even better, it coincides with his spring break. Melania posted a photo of a gold helium number 13 balloon on her Twitter account to mark the big day, and wrote: "Happy Birthday BWT" – referring to his full name, Barron William Trump. Fans were quick to wish Barron many happy returns, with one writing: "Congrats little man! The big 13, hope you have a wonderful birthday," while another said: "Happy birthday Barron! Wishing you all the best!" A third added: "Happy birthday to BWT!! You're officially a teenager! Wishing you all of God's best blessings!"

Melania Trump celebrated her son Barron's 13th birthday

While Barron is mainly kept out of the public eye, the now-teenager has made several public appearances throughout his childhood. When he was just two months old, he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He was also seen several times during the 2016 election, but they were kept to a minimum because Melania wanted to keep him out of the spotlight. He made three in total, including at Donald's RNC acceptance speech and presidential victory speech.

Barron is Donald's youngest child and Melania's only child

Barron is Melania's only child, and the youngest child of Donald's. He has several half siblings on his father's side – Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany. There is no doubt that Barron is doted on by his parents. Melania has previously spoken about motherhood, saying it is the "most important and joyous role" she has ever had. The former model gave a speech during a luncheon at the US Mission to the United Nations in September 2017, and said: "The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to my young son. What could possibly be a more essential focus in everyone's life than that of loving, educating and bringing up our next generation to be happy, productive and morally responsible adults."

