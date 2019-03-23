Jools Oliver explains reason behind recent parenting struggles Parents will relate

After Jools Oliver opened up about her recent sleepless nights, her latest Instagram post has now revealed the reason behind why! Earlier this week, Jools wrote a birthday message for her daughter Poppy, adding: "Writing this standing outside your baby brother's room trying to help him get back to sleep after the 100th time!" On Friday, all was revealed, as Jools shared another update that explained the sleepless nights. The mum-of-five shared a photo of her youngest child, River, ready to go to sleep in his first bed. The picture showed the two-year-old giggling and sucking his thumb while rolling around in bed - which suggests that bedtime hasn't been going as calmly and smoothly as it did when River was still in his cot. The doting mother captioned the post: "Night night little River....now stay in that bed!!! xxx."

Fans were quick to pick up on how cute - and relatable - the post was. One wrote: "That's not a face that says I will stay in my bed lol." Another wrote: "Aww cute! The temptation must be too much to resist a sneak out." And a third added: "There's no chance he's staying put, just look at that face! Gorgeous!"

Followers were also keen to find out find out more about how Jools as finding things - and ask where River's floral and mustard bed sheets were from! Jools replied, saying: "It’s actually John Lewis but yes I didn’t want to take him out of the cot but one morning he just jumped out in his grow bag and I heard a huge thump poor thing. And from then on he didn’t stop so I had NO choice. So annoying, I kept Poppy in hers till she was 4 - no harm done!!! Don’t rush it."