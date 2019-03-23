Ruth Langsford forced to address slimming endorsement claims She had no idea about it!

Ruth Langsford has addressed claims that she is involved in promoting a slimming product - which she has confirmed are completely false. The This Morning star has been responding to a number of comments from fans over the past few weeks, asking about her attachment to a brand called Pure Keto Premium. On Tuesday, a fan asked: "Can I just ask you if you at all, have anything to do with ketone diet supplements?... There is a lot of controversy about it and just wondered if there was any truth in this. Thanks."

Ruth has addressed claims that she's associated with a brand of diet supplements

Ruth quickly replied: "NO NO NO! Definitely not....it's completely untrue that I'm involved." Earlier in March she also responded to a number of tweets on the subject, saying to one fan: "I don’t know Tony! Where did you see this? Other people have mentioned it to me but it appears to have been taken down now. If anyone sees this associated with my name it is ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE....they are using my name without permission."

After one follower revealed that she had bought the product, Ruth added, "I'm so sorry Trish....honestly nothing to do with me. Where did you see the advert? I can't find it anywhere." Other fans claimed that the brand had been stating that Ruth planned to leave her TV work to focus on the slimming business, alongside the likes of Andrea McLean and Lorraine Kelly.

Husband Eamonn is also said to have been mentioned

"This is still going on and I have reported it to Facebook but they have done nothing," another added. "I fell for their misleading marketing and it cost me £60 before I could stop it. They use Eamonn's name and Andrea McLean and fake testimonials from other Loose Women. I have reported it to ITV."

