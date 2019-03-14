Eamonn Holmes' fans go wild for This Morning star's dapper transformation The TV star enjoyed a day out at the races

On Wednesday, Eamonn Holmes mixed in royal circles as he attended The Cheltenham Festival for a day out at the races. And for the occasion, the This Morning star stunned fans with a very dapper appearance, sporting a trilby hat and smart navy coat. Eamonn shared photos of himself at the event on his Instagram page, writing in the caption: "A grand day out at The Cheltenham Festival. Comments soon followed, with one fan writing: "You scrub up okay don’t you," while another said: "Looking very dapper Mr Holmes. Did you get any lucky winners?" A third added: "Looking very smart Mrs Holmes, Ruth is one lucky lady."

Eamonn Holmes looked very smart at the races

This week, Eamonn has been able to spend some quality time with his wife Ruth Langsford, as her regular TV show Loose Women has been off air due to a schedule clash with the races. The celebrity couple have a special weekend coming up too, as they will be marking ten years since they got engaged. Eamonn popped the question to his partner on St Patrick's Day during a city break to celebrate her 49th birthday – some 12 years after they first met, and seven years after the birth of their son Jack.

The This Morning star enjoyed a day out in style

A decade later and the couple have become one of TV's most popular presenting duos, regularly working together on shows including This Morning and Do the Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth. They will make an on-screen appearance on their anniversary for This Morning on Sundays, but have not yet revealed how they plan to celebrate.

Eamonn and Ruth enjoy living their private life away from the spotlight in Surrey. The couple have been happily living away from London since Jack was born, and Ruth has previously spoken to HELLO! about the benefits of living in a suburban town. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

