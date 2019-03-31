This Morning's Ruth Langsford posts never-before-seen photo with mum How lovely!

This Morning host Ruth Langsford made sure to mark Mother's Day on Sunday by posting a lovely picture of herself and her beloved mum, Joan. In the picture, the pair both co-ordinated in white blouses as they stood outside in the garden. "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful Mum and sending love to all of you missing yours," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Happy Mother's Day to you too Ruth! I hope Jack is spoiling you, great photo of you both" while another said: "I hope you have a wonderful day."

Ruth Langsford and her mum Joan

Ruth is incredibly close to her family, and grew up travelling around the world with her mum and big sister Julia while their dad, Dennis worked in the military. The Loose Women panellist has a busy work life, but makes sure to spend as much time as possible with her family in her free time. The star has previously praised her sister for being there for their mum, and admitted that she suffers from "working girl daughter guilt". On Loose Women, she said: "My mum is in her eighties, and she doesn’t live that far from me. And my sister Julia is amazing, she lives a lot nearer to my mum and she does a lot for my mum. She's always there and I'm always working."

Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes

The mother-of-one added: "I have so few days when I am not working. I feel really torn. Every time we talk about it I think I must prioritise my mum more, I must make more room but it’s really hard. Life gets in the way. I have that definite working girl daughter guilt." Ruth's mum lives on her own following the death of her husband in 2012, who passed away after living with Alzheimer's for 13 years.

While Ruth is celebrating her mum, she will also no doubt be spoilt herself by her son Jack, 17. The star lives in Surrey with Jack and Eamonn, where they can enjoy a quiet life away from the spotlight during their time off. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

