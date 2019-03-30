Eamonn Holmes reveals why he's in such a good mood The This Morning star woke up very happy!

Eamonn Holmes had a wonderful start to the weekend on Saturday morning when he woke up feeling uplifted by the sunny weather. The This Morning presenter shared a positive message with his followers on Twitter, and urged them to appreciate the small things in life too. He wrote: "I've woken up to a blue sky and a beautiful sunny day. Hope you have too. Good for the heart and soul. Give yourself a day off from your conflicts and cares and enjoy if you can."

Eamonn then interacted with several followers who replied to his message. One wrote: "I assume you haven't woken up in N Ireland then" to which he responded: "Not this week. But last Sat morning was lovely there or do I just not see the drizzle because I just love being home?" Another said: "Enjoy it Eamonn! Maybe a wee spot of gardening?" Eamonn wrote back: "A day to enjoy it maybe instead of doing it methinks."

Eamonn Holmes was in a happy mood at the start of the weekend

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford have a busy working life, but the pair make sure to spend as much time as possible relaxing at home in their spare time. While Ruth is a keen cook and enjoys going for long walks with their dog Maggie, Eamonn enjoys gardening and watching football with their son Jack, 17. Ruth told HELLO! that she enjoys living in a small town as she can just be herself. She said: "I can walk around the high street and I don’t have to have my make-up on and people see me in my gym kit and on the school run, so it’s nothing special to them. You don’t feel like you are in a goldfish bowl here."

Eamonn with wife Ruth Langsford and their dog Maggie

Eamonn also has three children with his ex-wife Gabrielle, who live in Belfast. The doting dad goes to see them regularly, and recently went back to celebrate his oldest son Declan's 30th birthday. While the family had a lot of fun at Declan's party, it didn’t go quite according to plan. The party was meant to be a surprise, but Eamonn revealed on Twitter that someone gave the game away at the very last minute. He explained: "We are overly helpful in Belfast – to a fault. Organised a surprise birthday party for my eldest lad last night. All went well until he arrived at the venue and someone blurts 'you've just missed your dad and family. They're upstairs in the function room.'"

