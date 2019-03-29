Rochelle Humes just turned 30 and Marvin exclusively revealed all the secrets behind the epic party… The big 3-0 has never looked so promising…

Fresh from celebrating his wife's star-studded birthday party, Marvin Humes has spoken exclusively to HELLO! and revealed some fun secrets about the fabulous event. The former The Saturdays star had a wild bash at Soho Farmhouse with her family and famous friends over the weekend, inviting stars such as her former band mates, This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Girls Aloud members Kimberly Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl. During the epic evening, party goers were even treated to a surprise performance by Gary Barlow!

So how long did it take Marvin to prepare such an incredible birthday night for his wife of eight years? Well it turns out, nothing at all because birthday girl Rochelle took the responsibility upon herself!

Rochelle and Marvin started dating in 2010

READ MORE: Rochelle Humes shows off youngest daughter's beautiful nursery

"She was very much in control of the organisation. I just dealt with the entertainment and I sorted the music – that was it," Marvin told HELLO! "I can't take the credit for that- she did an amazing job."

The radio host, who has partnered with McDonalds to encourage children to get active, went on to explain that the success of this party proved his wife could easily have a change in career paths if she wanted.

Marvin has partnered up with McDonald's Fun Football campaign in a bid to keep children active

"We always say Roch, if she ever wants to do something different in life she should go into events because she is so good at it…she loves throwing parties and events and stuff," he said, before commenting that the now 30-year-old had also planned a baby shower for her friend the other day that was "amazing".

The former JLS member also revealed that although the pair had always planned to have a night to remember, "it definitely escalated."

READ MORE: Everyone wants to know where Rochelle Humes' daisy-print midi dress is from - and we've tracked it down

But for Marvin it was important that Rochelle had a day to remember. The doting husband said: "it's a big milestone and she hadn't had such a big party since her 21st and obviously a lot has changed in nine years, in all aspects, so we always knew we were going to have a big one for the 30th. It was perfect in every way".

The couple have two children together

Marvin also spoke about his participation in the McDonald's Fun Football campaign that will invite children to try football for the first time through 600 fun football drop-in sessions this spring, which will introduce thousands of children across the UK to grassroots football. To find out more visit: mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.