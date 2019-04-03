Man charged with the death of GMB weatherman Alex Beresford's cousin Nathan Armstrong was stabbed to death in London last month

A man has been charged with the stabbing murder of Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford's cousin. Nathaniel Armstrong, 29, was stabbed in South West London last month, just days after the GMB presenter expressed his views on the knife crime debate. Lovel Bailey of Birmingham was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday, and has since been charged with murder. The 29-year-old will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. A Met Police spokesperson said: "A murder investigation was launched after 29-year-old Nathaniel was found suffering stab injuries in Gowan Avenue, SW6 in the early hours of Saturday, 16 March."

Nathan was killed in the early hours of 16 March on Gowan Avenue in Fulham - the same road where broadcaster Jill Dando was shot dead in 1999. Following the horrific news, Alex opened up about his cousin and the "emotional rollercoaster" his family had been going through. "We also buried our uncle yesterday so it's been a lot of ups and downs," the weatherman told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on GMB. "No one would have expected it, especially after I spoke out. You couldn't make it up. It's come as a big surprise that it's happened to Nathaniel… he is 29, not in a gang, he went to a good school, university."

He added: "He was a big guy. He was like 6'6, 6'7, when you spoke to him you were literally looking up. I guess on the outside some people could have been intimidated by him but he wasn't that person - everyone said he was a big friendly giant. For this to happen to him, everyone was quite shocked." On the irony that this crime happened just days after Alex intervened on a GMB debate about knife crime, the former Dancing On Ice star said: "It literally can happen to anybody. That's why I was saying on the show, it is about environment and not just one environment, and it's about changing everything. Poverty, we have not solved that, this is why a lot of people are finding themselves in these situations… something just needs to be done."

