Kate Garraway pays heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Darcey in rare post

Kate Garraway is one doting mother! On Sunday, the Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram to share a rare post of her daughter Darcey in honour of her 13th birthday. Sharing a collage of snaps, including a throwback from when Darcey was a baby, Kate captioned the Instagram post: "Where did the time go? 13 years ago today a little girl arrived and changed our lives." She added: "Now we have a #teenager in the house and I suspect it's all going to change again! #happybirthday Darcey!! We love you soooo much xxx." [sic]

Fans immediately wrote lovely messages underneath, with one follower saying: "Happy Birthday Darcey my daughter turned 13 in November I remember being pregnant the same time as you and watching you on GMB. Where are the years going, have a fab day celebrating x." One jokingly advised: "Happy birthday 13th Darcy… enjoy the teenage years, they are full of the most memorable moments… Kate buy ear plugs." A third post read: "Wow! I remember you talking about baby Darcy all the time on GMTV - that’s scary 13 years!"

Kate and her husband Derek Draper are also parents to nine-year-old son William. The TV broadcaster rarely shares posts about her family, but made sure she marked Darcey's birthday with a lovely message. Kate has previously opened up about her desire to expand her family, but later admitted that she is quite content with having two children. In 2014, she told Daily Mail that she would "absolutely love" to have another child, but added: "To be honest I think it is pure greed wanting a third child in my case – I’ve got a healthy boy and a healthy girl. I came to motherhood quite late and you love it so much you just want to carry on and have more and more, but life is quite full looking after those two."

