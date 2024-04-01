Inside Kate Garraway's bittersweet first Easter with her children following husband Derek Draper's death

The last few years have been an emotional struggle for Kate Garraway, and 2024 got off to a devastating start when, after a long health battle, her beloved husband Derek Draper passed away in January.

Derek, an author and former political adviser, died aged 56 following complications from COVID after contracting the disease in March 2020

But Good Morning Britain presenter Kate has found a ray of light this Easter, though, saying she was “very grateful” she spent the bank holiday weekend with her and Derek’s two children, Darcey, 18, and Billy, 14.

Granted, their first Easter without Derek wasn't the traditional celebration – Kate is working, as opposed to taking part in the annual family Easter egg hunt at Kate’s aunt’s home – but the TV star expressed her gratitude as she shared glimpses of the weekend on Instagram.

“#Happyeaster everyone! Usually we have a mega family egg hunt at my Aunty Lynne's but this year I am actually working - although in a spectacular location & have brought the kids with me so hard to call it 'work'.

“Very grateful to be able to have this time and sending love to all who are working today in less glamorous locations - keeping the wheels turning for the rest of us. Hope you find some joy & new hope today & everyday xxx #hope. #newbeginnings #love.”

The caption was written alongside a carousel of photos including a colourful Easter Egg display and the day’s Easter roast.

The bittersweet celebrations follow the 26 March debut of Derek's Story, an hour-long documentary, during which Kate filmed her husband’s difficult health journey from around May 2023, and how it affected his life, his family and loved ones.

© Instagram Derek with Kate and their two children, Darcey and Billy, months before his death

In February, Kate revealed that she had received condolences from the Royal Family after Derek’s passing, including from Princess Kate. At the time, the Princess was recovering from abdominal surgery which led to a cancer diagnosis.

© Instagram Kate moved her home around so she could care for her husband

"Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, and I know Catherine has been in hospital herself,” she said during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

Kate continued: "Even the King - because there is somebody [who] knows about grief - that anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and how different it is when it does happen."

Despite revealing the heartwarming gesture, Kate confessed she had been "sort of sworn to secrecy" about the contents of the letters from the royal family.

"I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me," she noted. "But it's lovely to know that those people understand those emotions. I think for all of us, it connects us all together."

Since Derek's death Kate has also opened up about the financial difficulty she has found herself in after incurring £800k worth of debt during her husband’s care - and there are unconfirmed reports she may have even considered selling the family’s beautiful London home.