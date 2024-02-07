Britney Spears claims she 'made out' with Ben Affleck as she shares photo together: 'I honestly forgot'

Britney Spears definitely has a lot of juicy stories to tell. The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer most recently dropped several bombshells about her life with the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, and there's more from where that came from.

The superstar has never been one to shy away from bold declarations and confessions on her Instagram account, and what's the latest? That she allegedly made out with none other than Ben Affleck.

She spilled the beans in her latest Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo with Ben, 51, as well as songwriter Diane Warren.

Britney, 42, took to Instagram Wednesday and wrote: "Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago," adding: "He's such an amazing actor."

She then revealed: "Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot... damn that's crazy!!!"

Moreover, Britney teased: "Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!!" before concluding with: "Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl!!! Psss I actually forgot!!!" alongside a string of laughing and winking emojis.

© Instagram Britney didn't disclose when and where the photo was taken

It's unclear when and where the grainy, black-and-white photo was taken. Most notably, Ben is sporting a goatee, and though the Air actor and director has switched up his facial hair on several occasions through the years, he is sporting the same look in photos dating from early December 2003 to early March 2004.

In January of 2004, Ben had just split from then-fiancée (now wife) Jennifer Lopez, while Britney was coming off of a 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander, after the two unexpectedly wed in Las Vegas on January 3.

© Getty Ben on January 12, 2004

By that summer, Ben had started dating Jennifer Garner – they met in 2000 filming Pearl Harbor and worked together on 2003's Daredevil as well – and the two would go on to wed in June of 2005. They welcomed kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, before separating in 2015 and divorcing in 2018.

© Getty Britney on January 26, 2004

As for Britney, she met ex-husband Kevin Federline that same year, and the former couple tied the knot three months later in September of 2004.

They welcomed son Sean Preston exactly one year later, and son Jayden James in September of 2006; Britney filed for divorce in November of that year.

